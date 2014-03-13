The Canadian Florists Association
Dear visitors,
Thank you for visiting our webpage. We are a small grassroots organization dedicated to helping florists thrive, everywhere in Canada, from Ontario to Nunavut. Since Canada is such a large country, we have many different antennas throughout the land to help florists locally.
We meet weekly to discuss our challenges and share strategies to survive in a competitive economy. We work on the quality of our bouquets, the quality of our services, and also the quality of our websites, as it's become very important for florists to have their own local website in order to increase order volumes.
Please contact us whenever you would like if you are interested in benefitting from our association's work.
Best regards,
CFA
About
This is the Canadian Florists Association official webpage. Thank you for your visit. We will update this group in the coming weeks to offer you more information about our activities and members throughout Canada.